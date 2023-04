SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A tractor-trailer unit fire on I-44 is causing delays for morning commuters.

The crash and fire occurred around mile marker 67 of I-44, near the exit for Bois D’Arc and Republic, west of Highway 60. Traffic is backed up as the right westbound lane is closed to allow emergency responders space to clear the accident. Traffic is moving, albeit slowly.

OzarksFirst will update this article as more information is released.