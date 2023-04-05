GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A tornado watch has been issued for many counties in the northern half of Arkansas and southeast Missouri.

The Storm Prediction Center issued the watch, which began at 1:30 a.m. and will stay in effect until 9 a.m. The list of counties affected changes. For the most recent list of counties under the tornado watch, you can visit the Storm Prediction Center website.

Courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center, at 5 a.m.

As of 5 a.m., Missouri counties under tornado watch include:

Bollinger

Butler

Cape Girardeau

Carter

Dunklin

Howell

Iron

Madison

Mississippi

New Madrid

Oregon

Ozark

Perry

Reynolds

Ripley

Scott

Shannon

St. Francois

Ste. Genevieve

Stoddard

Wayne

Arkansas counties under tornado watch include: