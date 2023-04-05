GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A tornado watch has been issued for many counties in the northern half of Arkansas and southeast Missouri.
The Storm Prediction Center issued the watch, which began at 1:30 a.m. and will stay in effect until 9 a.m. The list of counties affected changes. For the most recent list of counties under the tornado watch, you can visit the Storm Prediction Center website.
As of 5 a.m., Missouri counties under tornado watch include:
- Bollinger
- Butler
- Cape Girardeau
- Carter
- Dunklin
- Howell
- Iron
- Madison
- Mississippi
- New Madrid
- Oregon
- Ozark
- Perry
- Reynolds
- Ripley
- Scott
- Shannon
- St. Francois
- Ste. Genevieve
- Stoddard
- Wayne
Arkansas counties under tornado watch include:
- Baxter
- Clay
- Cleburne
- Conway
- Craighead
- Faulkner
- Fulton
- Garland
- Greene
- Independence
- Izard
- Jackson
- Lawrence
- Lonoke
- Marion
- Perry
- Poinsett
- Pope
- Prairie
- Pulaski
- Randolph
- Saline
- Searcy
- Sharp
- Stone
- Van Buren
- White
- Woodruff
- Yell