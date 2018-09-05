Top Medical Stories - September 5, 2018 Video

NEW YORK - For the first time, the CDC is issuing guidelines for concussions and children.

Federal health officials hope new guidelines will help doctors diagnose and manage mild traumatic brain injuries or concussions in children.

The CDC guidelines are based on 25 years of research.

Among the recommendations, children should not be routinely imaged to diagnose a mild injury.

New research links a common pain reliever to increased risk of serious heart problems.

A study of more than six million adults in Denmark finds patients taking the NSAID diclofenac had higher risks of heart attack and stroke compared to patients who used other painkillers or no painkillers at all.

And a large study of more than 100,000 women finds no link between the amount of exercise a woman gets and the risk of early menopause.

The authors of the study say premenopausal women should still get plenty of physical activity because it can lower the chances of heart disease, diabetes and breast cancer.

(Kenneth Craig, CBS News)