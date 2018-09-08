Top Medical Stories of the Week - September 8, 2018 Video

NEW YORK - Scientists may have come up with a way to slow antibiotic-resistant bacteria and promising news for women battling post-partum depression.

Doctors say an experimental drug to treat post-partum depression is having such positive results, it could become the first treatment approved for the condition.

The study, published in the Lancet, says the injected drug called brexanolone significantly reduced sadness and anxiety in new mothers.

A new study shows the effectiveness of combining four or five existing antibiotics to fight harmful bacteria.

Scientists traditionally use just one or two medications to fight infections, but ucla researchers used eight antibiotics in 18,000 different combinations to see how they'd work against e. Coli.

They found 8,000 of those combinations were more effective than they expected.

And a large study of more than 100,000 women finds no link between the amount of exercise a woman gets and the risk of early menopause.

The authors of the study say premenopausal women should still get plenty of physical activity because it can lower the chances of heart disease, diabetes and breast cancer.

(Hilary Lane, CBS News)