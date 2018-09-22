Top Medical Stories of the Week - September 22, 2018 Video

NEW YORK - How the Food and Drug Administration is working to tamp down teenage vaping and a first of its kind report on the increasing toll of Alzheimer's disease.

The number of people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia will double by 2060 in the US.

That's according to a new CDC report that shows more than 400 million people will be affected by Alzheimer's disease in the coming decades.

Researchers say early diagnosis is key to help families dealing with the disease.

Parents who use infant walkers may want to think twice.

A study published in Pediatrics finds the number of infant walker-related injuries dipped in the past 25 years but more than 230,000 children younger than 15 months were still treated for walker-related injuries like concussions or skull fractures.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban of infant walkers in the US.

A new analysis finds 1 out of 11 middle and high school students across the country used cannabis in e-cigarettes in 2016.

The Food and Drug Administration has now launched a campaign designed to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of young people.

It uses graphic images to help kids understand why vaping is addictive and dangerous.

(Hilary Lane, CBS News)