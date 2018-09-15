Top Medical Stories of the Week - September 15, 2018

NEW YORK - A new study offers tips for controlling hypertension and the FDA issues a major warning on electronic cigarettes.

The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on e-cigarette manufacturers hoping to keep the products out of the hands of teens.

The agency sent out more than 1,300 warning letters and fines this week to retailers and online shops recently caught selling to minors.

The targeted companies have 60 days to respond with their plans to curb illegal sales.

A new study finds a bacteria that is often undetected in the birth canal can be passed onto babies during pregnancy and birth.

French researchers say babies born with the bacteria commonly found in the urinary tract can develop respiratory problems early in life.

They suggest antibiotics as a safe treatment.

And, another study looking at high blood pressure finds home monitoring helps keep it in check and saves medical costs.

Researchers in Texas say more doctors need to include home monitoring in treatment plans to manage the condition.

(Hena Doba, CBS News)