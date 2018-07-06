Today's Top Medical Stories - July 6, 2018 Video

Doctors at Yale say efforts to combat opioid addiction need to do more to take gender into account. They point out many substance abuse interventions are developed around men, even though women have a greater sensitivity to pain and are more likely to begin misusing opioids through medical treatments.

Researchers tracking people with breathing difficulties say extra oxygen may improve the function of blood vessels in the brain.

Scientists hope their findings lead to steps in preventing cognitive problems, such as dementia in patients with lung disease.

And scientists in St. Louis say gene therapy may help some 30-million Americans with chronic kidney disease. Studies on lab mice revealed a way to target kidney cells, delivering genes that can slow or reverse damage.



(Nikki Battiste, CBS News)