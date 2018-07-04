Today's Top Medical Stories - July 4, 2018 Video

People exposed to paint, varnish, and other solvents are 50-percent more likely to develop Multiple Sclerosis. That's according to researchers in Sweden who found the risk increased seven times among those exposed who also carry MS genes. The risk was highest for smokers exposed to solvents.

A new study suggests exposure to folic acid in the womb may be linked to fewer cases of severe mental illness as children grow up. Doctors in Massachusetts found eating folic fortified grains during pregnancy could help protect babies from illnesses such as schizophrenia and autism.

And do IVF treatments raise a woman's risk of ovarian cancer? Researchers in Denmark tracked thousands of mothers who gave birth using in-vitro fertilization and found no link between the fertlity drugs used during the procedure and ovarian cancer.



