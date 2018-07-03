Today's Top Medical Stories - July 3, 2018 Video

Women who develop preeclampsia or gestational diabetes during pregnancy are much more likely to develop cardiovascular risk factors later in life. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital find women with those conditions had a 70 percent higher rate of type 2 diabetes and a 30 percent higher rate of high cholesterol than women with normal blood pressure during pregnancy.

A new survey from the Universtiy of Michigan finds more than half of patients who used a catheter say they experienced a complication. About 10 percent had an infection and more than half say it caused pain or discomfort.

And a review of 22 studies finds regular marijuana use is associated with an increased risk for respiratory issues such as wheezing and coughing. The researchers define regular use as at least once per week for a year.

