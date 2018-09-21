Today's Top Medical Stories for September 2018 Video

EAST ST. LOUIS -- Bullets were flying outside and into a gas station in East St. Louis around 1:00 a.m. September 12.

There are still no arrests made in this shooting but was all caught on security cameras. Incredibly, no one was killed. It was all caught on camera.

This woman's simply buying lottery tickets and it turned out to be her lucky day - because she's alive.

She ducked as bullets flew, shattering the glass of the Gas Mart in East St. Louis.

"Its horrific, you know i could have been in there buying a soda for my daughter or son and this is going on out side and you don't even know it ," said Lamar Rodgers.

Rodgers saw the boarded up gas station at 18th and Missouri but had no idea what happened until we showed him the video.

Here's how it all started. Two cars pull up in front of the gas station - they know each other -- when driver in the black car starts shooting -- the driver in the red car fires back.

The man who started shooting comes around the back and they both shoot at one another.

"That could have been anybody thank god no one was actually shot or killed," said Detective Ronald McClellan of the East St. Louis precinct.

Inside the gas station you can see multiple customers ducking for cover.

Police say more and more they are seeing criminals with zero regard for where they open fire.

Wherever they see the person at that is where they want to have shoot outs , its putting the general public at risk

But police say the clarity of the video has helped them identify the shooters -- and charges are coming.

Investigators say they need more witnesses to come forward so they can make a stronger case to keep the suspects locked up.



(Kenneth Craig, CBS News)

