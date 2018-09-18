Today's Top Medical Stories for September 18, 2018 Video

New advice for recovering from brain injuries.. .. and a concerning trend involving teenagers and e-cigarettes. Here's your top health stories.

A new analysis finds 1 in 11 high school students across the country used cannabis in e-cigarettes in 2016.

Researchers in atlanta say the new findings highlight the need for strategies to reduce vaping of the drug.

Doctors in hong kong warn pregnant women gaining *too much* or even too little weight... May negatively impact their children at age seven. Researchers tracking more than 900 women found heavier moms had larger children with higher risks of extra body fat and elevated blood pressure. While offspring from underweight moms also faced an increased risk of high blood pressure and poor blood sugar control.

And pure rest may not be best when it comes to recovering from a brain injury. A new study from columbia university involving lab mice

Found activity was actually more helpful for bouncing back after brain trauma.



(Hilary Lane, CBS News)