Today's Top Medical Stories for September 17, 2018
A concerning report on infant walkers and how to help sleep deprived teens. Here are some of the day's top health stories.
Parents of sleep deprived teens say late-night use of electronics is to blame.
That's according to a new survey conducted at the University of Michigan.
Roughly 43-percent of parents reported their teens struggle to fall asleep or wake up and can't get back to bed...because they're UP on social media on their cell phones.
A new study finds taking low-dose aspirin each day...won't lead to a longer, healthier life.
Researchers examined people 70 and older -- half took 100 milligrams of aspirin daily...while the other half took a placebo.
They found both groups had about the same life span and similar rates of disability and dementia.
And, parents who use infant walkers may want to think twice.
According to a study published in Pediatrics... while the number of infant walker-related injuries dipped in the past 25 years...more than 230-thousand children younger than 15 months were still treated at emergency rooms for walker-related injuries...like concussions or skull fractures.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban of infant walkers in the U-S.
(Hena Doba, CBS News)
