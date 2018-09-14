Today's Top Medical Stories for September 14, 2018 Video

The number of people diagnosed with chronic pain is on the rise ... and a new concern for moms-to-be. Here's a look at some of the day's top medical stories.

A new study finds a bacteria that is often undetected in the birth canal can be passed onto babies during pregnancy and birth. French researchers say babies born with the bacteria commonly found in the urinary tract can develop respiratory problems early in life. They suggest antibiotics as a safe treatment.

Approximately 50 million adults suffer from chronic pain and another 20 million suffer from high-impact chronic pain that can limit life activities. The CDC report calls for better public education and training about pain management.

And new research from the CDC shows teens who identify as gay, lesbian and bisexual are at higher risk of HIV, STDs and pregnancy than teens who are not considered sexual minority. Researchers say more needs to be done to tailor intervention programs to the teens who need them the most.



(Meg Oliver, CBS News)

