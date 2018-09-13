Today's Top Medical Stories for September 13, 2018 Video

Water and milk were the beverages of choice for kids between 2013 and 2016. That's according to a CDC study. Research shows kids preferred water nearly 44-percent of the time and milk 21-percent. Soft drinks accounted for just 20-percent of all beverages children drank.

A new study shows people will die if global temperatures become extreme. British researchers say keeping the global temperature below 36 degrees Farenheit as agreed to in the Paris agreement is critical to preventing heat related deaths.

And, researchers say ALS-- a rare disease that attacks the nervous system does not affect the mind especially as the disease progresses. The study suggests people with ALS should get screened for thinking and behavioral problems.

Meg Oliver, CBS News