Today's Top Medical Stories for September 12, 2018

The American Association for Cancer Research says new cancer cases in the US are expected to increase to almost 2 and a half million in the next two decades because of the aging population.

The group's annual report also says progress is being made against cancer, but more research funding is needed.

Your genes decide how your heart rate and blood pressure react to exercise.

A study in The Journal of Physiology looked at 200 healthy people and showed genetic differences in muscles can play a role in the response to exercise.

Researchers say this could help identify at risk people earlier who need monitoring or treatment.

And most women find out they have been diagnosed with breast cancer over the phone.

The findings from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have prompted the school to teach new methods to help future doctors break bad news to patients when they can't be face-to-face.

(Meg Oliver, CBS News)