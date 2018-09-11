Today's Top Medical Stories for September 11, 2018 Video

A new study finds only about 2 and a half percent of people who admit to drinking too much get screened for depression, even though drinking and depression often go hand-in-hand.

San Francisco researchers say primary care doctors need to better screen for depression.

Those most at risk are men, patients who are more medically ill and patients of color.

Children who are prescribed and take antibiotics for a cough or a respiratory infection are just as likely to end up in the hospital as children who don't take antibiotics.

That according to a new U.K. study.

Researchers say repeat doctor visits dropped when parents only filled prescriptions when their child's condition worsened.

And Danish researchers have found high-intensity physical activity, low sedentary time and cardio-respiratory fitness, which involves the circulatory and respiratory systems, are all associated with lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

The study finds you don't have to have all three because they are all independently associated with heart health.

