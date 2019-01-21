To Fight Opioid Crisis, Local Pharmacies offers 'takeback' Cabinets for Unwanted Medications

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of USAF

NEWS-LEADER - Burrell Behavioral Health announced Wednesday that two of its Springfield pharmacy locations are now equipped with secure "takeback" cabinets where anyone may dispose of unwanted medications.

Burrell Pharmacy at 1300 E. Bradford Parkway and Transitions Pharmacy at 323 E. Grand St. now have the cabinets.

That brings the total number of such locations in Springfield to four. According to a Drug Enforcement Administration website, two Springfield Walgreens locations also are authorized collectors.

