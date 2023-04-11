CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — A man was killed in a Carroll County, Arkansas, crash on April 6.

Daniel Yez, 66, of Memphis, Tennessee, was killed in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

According to a crash report, Yez was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson west on Highway 62 in Carroll County west of Locust Avenue around 4:50 p.m. on April 6. A 2014 Toyota was driving east. Yez lost control of his Harley and crossed the center line, side-swiping the Toyota. Yez was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Yez was taken to Nelson’s Funeral Home. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.