For the first time in 20 years, malaria is being spread in the United States. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, five cases of malaria have been recorded in the past two months. Four cases have been in Florida and one in Texas.

While Missouri is in the clear regarding malaria cases, there are still other concerns. Last year, beloved radio personality Art Hains was diagnosed with West Nile Virus. West Nile Virus is the most common case of mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services urges people to take proper precautions.

Use insect repellant with DEET or Picaridin. Some studies also suggest Lemon Eucalyptus essential oils are a good option as well.

When outdoors wear light-colored long-sleeve shirts and pants. Mosquitoes are drawn to black. Covering your skin will help protect you from bites.

Reduce mosquito breeding areas but cleaning gutters and removing anything near your home that has standing water.

Mosquitoes are most active in the morning. Planning outdoor activities in off-peak times is a good idea.

With mosquitoes in the news, we’ve dug up some interesting facts about the vampire-like insect.

Mosquito is Spanish for “little fly”. We aren’t sure what male mosquitoes do with their time, because female mosquitoes are the only ones that bite. Lions, tigers, and bears- OH MY! It should be more like ‘lions, tigers, and mosquitoes- OH MY!’ Mosquitoes are the deadliest animal in the world thanks to the diseases they carry. Mosquitoes are like vampires in more ways than one, they prefer the color black over other colors. Crazy things happen during a full moon, but this may be one of the craziest. Full moons make mosquitoes up to 500% more active. Humans aren’t the first choice on the menu. Mosquitoes prefer horses, cattle and birds. Skip the alcohol at the next outdoor function. Mosquitoes are drawn to people drinking beer. Skip the alarm clock! Mosquitos are most active in the early morning hours. It is true that mosquitoes are attracted to some people over others. Scientists aren’t entirely sure why, but the CO2 released by one’s breath or the taste of sweat are a few of the possible reasons. The first President of the United States had malaria. George Washington was infected as a 17-year-old. History shows he survived, but was riddled with symptoms for the rest of his life. In total, eight US Presidents had malaria; Washington, Abraham Lincoln, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant, James Garfield, Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.

Mosquitoes love hot and humid conditions, much like the weather we experience here in the Ozarks through the summer months. Over the 4th of July holiday, it’s expected the mosquito forecast will be high through the weekend.