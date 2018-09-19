Tips on Staying up to date with Prostate Cancer Awareness Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, so we want to make sure you at home are staying up to date with this.

More than 160,000 will be diagnosed with it this year, so we need to discuss getting checked, and getting treatments.

To do that we have the President-Elect of the American Association Of Clinical Urologists

Dr. Mark Edney is with us, good morning doctor, thanks for joining us.



Dr. Mark Edney: Thank you very much for having me

Joe Murano: Can we start with the basics - at what age should men first get a checkup, and how often should those checkups occur?



Dr. Mark Edney: Men who don't have a family history of prostate cancer should start around age 55. High-risk men, which are African-American men, or men with a family history of prostate cancer should be earlier, about age 45. And it should be annually, every year after.



Joe Murano: You're specializing here in genetic testing to help out - what factor do genetics play, why is this important to note?

Dr. Mark Edney: Genetics play an incredibly important role after the initial diagnosis. So we do a biopsy of the prostate that contains genetic tissue. Genetic tests such as the Polaris test help us see if this has spread genetically, and that helps men make a very critical decision - is this a less aggressive cancer that I can safely watch, or is this a more aggressive cancer that I really need to get treated right away?



Joe Murano: Finally what is active surveillance and why do you believe there are benefits to that?

Dr. Mark Edney: It's just a matter of watching cancer after it's diagnosed, and that's the benefit to the testing. It tells about the genetics of the prostate cancer, and it allows us to safely watch cancer, with the confidence that it is unlikely to spread. So it's an active watch, and the benefits of that are that you're putting off, perhaps forever, the side effects of treatment. Treatments can include surgeries or radiation, and these come with significant side effects like leakage of urine or sexual dysfunction, so these are an incredibly important quality of life issues for men. So it's important in some cases to put off those potential side effects by actively watching cancer. These genetic tests are incredibly powerful in helping men get confidence in that decision.



Joe Murano: Dr. Edney with us today, thank you for your time

Dr. Mark Edney: Thank you very much.

