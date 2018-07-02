TIMEOUT: With Dan Lucy

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Now for a TIMEOUT: Big news out of the National Lebron Association this weekend.

Lebron James finally made his long, laborious, suspenseful decision on where he'll retire.

The 33-year-old has decided to wrap up his career in sunny and warm Los Angeles.

The Lebron Lakers will be his home for the next few seasons while he transitions to his next career as a movie and television producer.

Wait.

That's not what you think happened over the weekend?

I'm only teasing, of course, Lebron James is one the best players in the NBA.

But let's pump the breaks on Lebron-mania.

First of all, picking L.A. was no surprise.

He owns a production company and two homes in L.A. and lives there in the offseason.

But what I find amazing is that the Lakers are now picked as the favorite to win the NBA next season.

And ESPN has an article saying Lebron's already the greatest Laker ever.

Ever?

What in the name of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abjul Jabbar and Kobe Bryant is going on here?

Lebron's great, but it takes a great team to win a championship.

And the last time I looked, Lebron was 3-for-6 in championship series.

What do you think about Lebron James going to the Lakers, will they win a championship?

