Time Running Out for Kavanaugh Accuser to Testify her Story Video

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) - Republicans are pressing the woman accusing a Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault to commit to next week's hearing if she wants to tell her story.

The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor, wants an investigation before any Senate hearings.

Christine Blasey Ford has until Friday morning to say if she will testify about her claim that Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

"Either in an open session or a closed session or a public or private interview -- that's four different ways she can choose to come," said Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, has refused to delay Monday's scheduled hearing.

Last night Ford's attorney Lisa Banks said in a statement "the rush to a hearing is unnecessary, and contrary to the committee discovering the truth."

"I am just absolutely stunned at why the Republicans and the president is opposed to letting the FBI do what the FBI has done for decades and that is background checks on nominees," said Sen. Doug Jones.

Democrats support Ford's request to have the FBI investigate *before* a hearing, but Republicans shut down that idea.

"You can't ignore the fact that this comes at the 11th hour and we are trying to be fair and every time we offer something to Dr. Ford's lawyers, they changed the terms," said Sen. John Kennedy.

President Trump says ford needs to make her case.

"Look, if she shows up and makes a credible showing, that'll be very interesting and we'll have to make a decision. But I can only say this: he is an outstanding man, very hard for me to imagine that anything happened."

Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, who's in a tough re-election battle as a Red State Democrat, announced she will NOT vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In A Twitter statement she said it's not because of sexual misconduct allegations against him, but because of his positions on several key issues, including, quote "the avalanche of the dark, anonymous money that is crushing our democracy."

