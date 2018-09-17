Time Magazine Will Soon Have a New Owner
It's a new era for Time magazine. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is buying the legendary news outlet.
He's paying Meredith $190-million cash for the publication.
The deal was announced Sunday night. Benioff and his wife say this purchase is a family investment.
They also say they'll mostly have a hands-off policy at the magazine, calling themselves "caretakers" of the organization.
Other moguls who own newsoutlets: Jeff Bezos and Patrick Soon-Shiong. There is some cynicism toward these purchases.
Longtime journalist Linda Stern tweeted: "Journalism is a rich person's hobby now."
