News

Time Magazine Will Soon Have a New Owner

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 05:18 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 05:18 AM CDT

It's a new era for Time magazine.  Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is buying the legendary news outlet.

He's paying Meredith $190-million cash for the publication.

The deal was announced Sunday night.  Benioff and his wife say this purchase is a family investment.

They also say they'll mostly have a hands-off policy at the magazine, calling themselves "caretakers" of the organization.

Other moguls who own newsoutlets: Jeff Bezos and Patrick Soon-Shiong.  There is some cynicism toward these purchases.

Longtime journalist Linda Stern tweeted: "Journalism is a rich person's hobby now."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected