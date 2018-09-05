Tia Coleman Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Ripley Entertainment Video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tia Coleman filed a lawsuit against Ripley Entertainment today, September 4, 2018.

Coleman's husband and three children drowned in the infamous Duck Boat tragedy that occurred in Branson, Missouri.

According to the law office representing Coleman, the wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Federal court in Kansas City.

"Ripley Entertainment, through its spokesperson, has repeatedly claimed that they are supportive of the families," Coleman said. "If they really supported the families, they never would have put us into what they knew were dangerous duck boats in the face of an oncoming storm."

Coleman's main goal is to ban Duck Boats. The complaint she filed says the Duck Boat industry should cease operations until Duck Boats are made unsinkable and their canopies are removed.

"I know that nothing can ever bring back my family, but I hope that through the justice system - and citizen action to ban deadly duck boats - we can spare other families the kind of unimaginable pain and heartbreak I live with every day," Coleman said. "These boats can never be allowed to kill again."

Here is the link to the law office's original website post. (click here)