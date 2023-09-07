Smoke from Canadian wildfires will gradually drift into the Ozarks today creating hazy conditions and lowered air quality. Check AirNow for current air quality conditions. Smoke should not be as heavy on Friday.

Otherwise, temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s with limited cloud cover (although hazy) with light north winds. Humidity is also low today making it feel pretty nice outdoors. This evening will be around 80 degrees by 7PM and temperatures will eventually fall into the low 60s overnight.

Friday will begin nice and haze from smoke should thin through the day. There is a slight chance for spotty showers early Friday morning bringing in some cloud cover for the first half of the day. This should help keep our temperatures mild in the mid-80s before skies become partly cloudy this afternoon.

The weekend looks great. Saturday will begin cool around 60 degrees and struggle to make the low 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be sunny and winds light from the northeast. Upper 50s return Saturday night into Sunday morning turning into mid-80s again Sunday afternoon.

Another round of rain showers is possible going Monday into Tuesday of next week. This system may impact areas north of Highway 60 more than areas south, which would be great news for drought-stricken areas. Temperatures next week also look to hold in the mid to upper 70s for a few days.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App