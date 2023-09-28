After a few clouds and spitting rain showers yesterday morning, the skies cleared out and temperatures climbed. With the exception of a few clouds in the morning, today will be sunny through and through. Temperatures will also be warm in the upper 80s this afternoon.

The early fall warmup is here to stay into next week with temperatures expected to get close to 90 Friday and Saturday. Skies will remain sunny during this period through Tuesday. Temperatures back off slightly on Monday and Tuesday but still above average in the mid-80s.

We get into Wednesday of next week and we begin to see the first signs of our next storm system coming in from the west. An area of low pressure looks to track just to our north mid to end of next week providing the Ozarks with a chance for rain, granted things don’t change much between now and then.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App