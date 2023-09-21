Unlike yesterday, this morning is beginning dry with skies mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy later today. Temperatures today will be in the low 80s with light southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rain develops across west Missouri and west Arkansas this evening and will track eastward overnight tonight into Friday morning.

The rain may linger into Friday midday, but Friday afternoon should be dry across the area. Temperatures Friday will land near 80 degrees. Friday evening activities shouldn’t have to deal with any rain and will be good to go.

Saturday begins dry and partly cloudy with breezy south winds and temperatures climbing to the mid-80s. A cold front reaches eastern Kansas Saturday evening where a line of thunderstorms will develop, some strong to severe.

The thunderstorm line will progress eastward into west Missouri Saturday evening into Saturday night. Heavy rainfall of 1-3″ will create flooding concerns for portions of west Missouri. Thunderstorms will keep moving eastward Saturday night with the severe weather risk decreasing as it gets farther into Missouri.

Lingering rain showers may last through Sunday morning with dry but cloudy conditions expected Sunday afternoon. Next Monday and Tuesday will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with light northeast winds.

