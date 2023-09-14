Yesterday did not disappoint! We officially made 77 degrees in Springfield with low humidity and light winds. This morning we are beginning the day cool in the mid-50s and will be nearly identical to yesterday with temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. Some clouds today may develop into northern Arkansas, but generally a sunny day ahead.

Tonight will be more of the same: nice evening, cool overnight. Friday will continue to see temperatures in the upper 70s paired with light southeast winds and a few afternoon clouds.

Our next system arrives late Friday into Saturday but it will be weak. We may squeak out an isolated rain shower Saturday, but moisture is pretty low and we will likely not see much more than added cloud cover.

We become slightly warmer over the weekend but hang onto lower humidity and keep the skies clear on Sunday. We keep warming into the mid-80s going into next week, right around average for this time of year.

