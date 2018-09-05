Thursday's Missouri State Football Start Time Moved Up

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The home opener for the Missouri State football team has been moved up to Thursday at 11 a.m.

According to a release from the university, the start time was moved from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to anticipated heavy thunderstorms in the area.

With classes in session Thursday morning, BearFest Village tailgating activities will not be held and parking will be on a first come, first served basis in all university lots. Shuttle services are available at no charge for fans parking in the BearPark North garage.

The game will not be shown on ESPN3 as originally scheduled. The game will air live on KTXR locally along with participating MSU Bears Radio Network affiliates.