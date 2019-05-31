Thursday, May 30 Overnight Forecast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Great end to the week --

We had a BEAUTIFUL Thursday, temperatures were below normal, in the middle 70's, plenty of sunshine, a cool breeze, and dry! We will keep the pleasant weather into tonight with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 50's, open window weather! Areas, where winds calm down, could see some patchy fog but overall a quiet night with starry skies!

Friday to end your work week, temperatures will top off a bit warmer, in the upper 70's and lower 80's but with plenty of sunshine! It will also be another pleasant day with dewpoints in the 50's, in the comfortable range on the muggy meter! Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Saturday, a few clouds will roll in so by the afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds. A front will sag south into central Missouri so our northern counties have a better chance at seeing some showers and thunderstorms during the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80's. That front will continue to sag south and our rain chances uptick through the overnight hours. Any storms that become strong could have some hail and gusty winds in them. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60's.

Sunday, we will stay mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80's and overnight lows in the lower 60's.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will stay around average, in the lower 80's under a mix of sun and clouds. I think we will stay mostly dry through the day Monday with better rain chances Monday evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60's.

Tuesday through Thursday become a little unsettled with rain chances every day. Not everyone will see rain and not every day will be a washout but keep the umbrella handy. This type of pattern is normal for the beginning of June. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80's.