Today will be a warm day with temperatures in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and light east winds. A few clouds will likely develop this afternoon and a weak “backdoor” cold front will pass through coming from the northeast this afternoon. This front will improve our already nice conditions going into the Memorial Day weekend.

Hour-By-Hour Thursday Afternoon Rainfall Wednesday

There is a very low chance for a shower or two in the afternoon when the front passes through. Most spots will stay dry. Behind the boundary, we’ll see winds gradually shift to be from the northeast going into tonight. Tonight will be nice in the upper 50s.

Friday will be mild with low humidity. Temperatures in the afternoon will likely stall out in the upper 70s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Friday night will be chilly around 50 degrees so keep a jacket handy if going out.

Things have seemed to line up perfectly for a great weekend in the Ozarks through the Memorial Day holiday. Saturday will be around 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies and light winds. The evening will be excellent gradually cooling to the mid-50s. Sunday will be a degree or two warmer but still have nice skies and calm winds. Memorial Day itself looks a little warm in the low to mid-80s with a few clouds in the afternoon.

We begin to turn up the heat Tuesday and Wednesday of next week when temperatures will lift into the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight chance for scattered rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday, however, it is a low chance and the atmosphere looks to be on the drier side at that time.