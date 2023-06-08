Yesterday’s slow-moving cold front is still sluggishly tracking through the Ozarks. As of this morning, the front has nearly passed Springfield draping from Nevada, MO to Mountain Home, AR. The front will continue moving southwest through today and will provide additional rain and storm chances today across southwest Missouri and north-central/northwest Arkansas.

Rain and storms will be scattered today and mainly after 1 p.m. (some sooner) and lasting to around 9 p.m. with some showers potentially lingering overnight. Tonight will be mild in the low 60s with light easterly winds around 5 to 10 mph. Friday will be dry with temperatures in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Friday night will be in the low 60s with a slight chance for rain, but rain is more likely late Saturday into Sunday.

Rain chance moves out overnight Rain chance gone, mild

Saturday during the day should be dry with temperatures in the mid-80s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies with light south winds. A storm system will make its approach Saturday evening proving a wave of scattered showers and storms Saturday evening into the overnight. Rain and storm activity will remain likely into Sunday afternoon before winding down for Sunday evening.

While the severe weather risk is low in the Ozarks with the weekend storm system, it is still possible to see a stronger storm that could produce winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, mainly on Saturday. Storm chances wrap up Sunday night and we should be dry and becoming sunny for Monday afternoon. Monday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 70s and light northwest winds.

Rainfall potential through next Wednesday

Another round of rain and storms is beginning to come together for the middle of next week. Right now, the latest timing is Tuesday night into Wednesday. This storm system may pose a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms so we’ll need to keep an eye on this going into next week.

