Thursday, June 6 Morning Forecast

Scattered Showers and Storms into the weekend --

Happy Thursday! Today, we will have scattered showers and storm chances all day, so make sure you have the umbrella handy! Little to no severe weather is expected with these storms, but cannot rule out gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's and lower 80's with mostly cloudy conditions in areas that may not see as much rain today. Overnight tonight we keep the shower chances and temperatures will stay warm and muggy, in the middle and upper 60's.

Friday to end your work week, scattered shower and storm chances continue. Again, little to no severe weather is expected but flash flooding could be a concern in areas where heavy pockets of rainfall. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's with mostly cloudy conditions otherwise.

Saturday, we will keep the chance of showers, mainly east of Highway 65 and a mix of sun and clouds in the rest of the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's and lower 80's with overnight lows in the middle 60's.

Sunday will be our last day for a chance of showers. Chances are the highest east of Highway 65 once again. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80's and overnight lows in the lower 60's. The low-pressure system that has been sending us rain will finally shift east thanks to a cold front that will push through on Monday.

Monday, the cold front will come through bringing cooler and drier conditions to the Ozarks. The front will knock down the humidity levels to a comfortable for the beginning of next week with sunny conditions.

Shower chances and clouds return Wednesday into Thursday.