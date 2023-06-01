If you were hoping for rain yesterday, then you’ll have another shot today and Friday! More scattered rain showers and storms are expected to develop around midday on both this afternoon and Friday afternoon across the Ozarks. There may be some stronger storms with heavy downpours, however severe weather is unlikely on both days. Rain wraps up in the evenings around 8pm.

Thursday Futurecast Friday Futurecast

Temperatures today will continue to be warm in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies along with the scattered showers and storms beginning around midday. Winds will also stay on track and remain light from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be dry and mild in the mid-60s.

We’ll do it all over again on Friday with scattered rain showers beginning around midday and lasting to around 8pm with temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s. winds will remain light from the south and Friday evening should be comfortable for going out on the town. Rain chances will decrease going into Friday evening and temperatures will gradually fall to the mid-60s again.

Rainfall potential through Saturday.

While there is yet another chance for rain on Saturday from midday through the afternoon, the better chance will be in eastern Kansas and western Missouri, west of Highway 65. It will all depend on how far east rain will move into the Ozarks. Otherwise, temperatures Saturday will be borderline hot in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies with light southeast winds.

Saturday Futurecast

High pressure is pushed back over the Midwest Sunday through next Tuesday and we will feel it here in the Ozarks. Temperatures during this time will likely reach 90 degrees in some spots with mostly sunny skies. Winds however will be from the east, maybe northeast at times, as we are tracking another backdoor cold front. While we will be hot Sunday-Tuesday, our humidity will likely be on the lower side.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App today!