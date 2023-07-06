While Springfield and points westward didn’t see hardly any rain, we did manage to reignite the fuse father to the south and east. This morning a complex of storms is expected to take a southwesterly track out of Oklahoma. The best chance for rain this morning will be south of Highway 60 and into northern Arkansas. Most areas elsewhere will likely stay dry today, but clouds will help keep temperatures mild in the mid-80s this afternoon.

Rainfall from Wednesday, July 5.

Rain chances fizzle out this evening and we’re dry tonight areawide before another storm complex takes shape to our west Friday and head our direction. This wave of rain and storms looks more organized across the Ozarks and will bring thunderstorms and a cold front through the area Friday evening into the night.

The next few days will really need to be taken on a day-by-day basis for a better understanding of exactly where rain in the region will go, but there are additional chances for rain and storms Saturday morning, Saturday evening, and again Sunday evening. The trend lately has been a southwestward track, but the path could move farther north in the coming days

Next Monday and Tuesday will remain dry with temperatures warming a bit to near 90o under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances creep up again Wednesday into Thursday of next week as another cold front is forecast to come through the Ozarks.

