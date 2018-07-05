Thursday, July 5 Midday Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Showers and Less Humid Conditions Ahead --

Today is going to be another warm and muggy day. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 90s and feel-like temperatures will be between 99-103. Plenty of sunshine is also expected today.

Through the day Friday, a weak front will come from the north and move south. With this, rain chances are possible, but not everyone will see rain. Rain chances will be very widely scattered, the greatest chances closer to the state line. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the Ozarks.

This front is also going to bring some much-needed relief in humidity. Your weekend forecast, while looks to be warm, will be more comfortable. Drier air will help make conditions more pleasant. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday and lows overnight in the 60s! This weekend will more certainly be a weekend to enjoy the outdoors and maybe give your AC a break during the overnight hours.

This relief is short-lived, however, as the heat and humidity build back into the area by the beginning of next week. Much like this week, rain chances will be low and temperatures will be high through at least Thursday.