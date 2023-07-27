We’re going for 99 today in Springfield under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds today will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. There is a slight chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and again overnight tonight. Additional cloud cover may help keep temperatures a degree or two under what is forecast.

Tonight will stay warm in the mid to upper 70s with south winds still breezy. We keep the trend going into Friday with temperatures once again in the upper 90s to low 100s under mostly sunny skies with breezy southwest winds. These conditions continue into Saturday with a few more clouds in the skies.

Sunday may see some changes as a weak area of low pressure tries to break through to Missouri. Temperatures are still forecast to be hot in the mid to upper 90s, but temperatures may be lower thanks to added cloud cover and the chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday. The chance is low and may go northeast of Springfield into central and eastern Missouri.

We’re right back in the fire going into next week in the upper 90s sticking around Monday through Wednesday. Another weak piece of energy may try and pass through the area Tuesday which would once again provide a low chance for rain and thunderstorms around Tuesday.

