We are getting closer to Friday and putting the heat in our rearview mirror… for now. Today will be mild in the upper 80s to low 90s by this afternoon. A round of showers and thunderstorms this morning before noon will aid in keeping temperatures mild today. Our anticipated cold front arrives late this afternoon dropping temperatures going into Friday.

Tonight will be nicer in the mid to upper 60s with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph under partly cloudy skies. Another round of rain showers will pass through southern Missouri and northern Arkansas Friday morning once again mostly before noon. Friday afternoon will see skies become partly cloudy with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Find time to be out and about this Friday evening because temperatures will be around 75 degrees by 8pm and around 70 degrees by 10pm. Saturday morning will be cool in the low 60s with lower humidity Saturday. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with light northwest winds. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid-80s.

We warm gradually beginning next week. Sunday will be back to around 90 degrees as winds become more west-southwest. Monday through Wednesday of next week will climb from the low 90s to the upper 90s by Wednesday.

