Happy Thursday!

Another wintry day is in store for the Ozarks. While the snow is behind us, for now, we will be left with cold and blustery conditions. According to MoDot and IDrive Arkansas, the main roadways are clear. I do think black ice could be possible for those neighborhood side streets and the country roads.

Winds will be picking up today. We will see gusts out of the northwest up to 25mph. The strong winds will make it feel quite cold, staying in the teens most of the day.

Overall calm conditions will prevail through Saturday. Saturday will be warm but breezy. By late in the day, a shortwave out of the west will be moving through and will bring the chance of rain along with it. Moisture looks limited, but a few light showers will be possible.

It appears that any chance of stronger storms will stay well to the south of the Ozarks. Temperatures will drop below freezing on Saturday night, which will bring us a chance of a wintry mix into Sunday morning early.

We will be staying in a cold pattern as we head into February.