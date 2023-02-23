Happy Thursday! After a spring-like start to our week, a cold front will dash across the area through sunrise, causing temperatures to tumble. Sometimes it is difficult to tell where the cold front is located. This morning is not one of those times.

After temperatures bottom out after sunrise in the 30s and 40s. Despite mainly sunny skies, there won’t be much recovery with afternoon temperatures generally in the 40s.

We’ll head into the weekend with chilly temperatures and increasing cloud cover. The weekend has a mostly cloudy look to it with a chance for a few showers at times, especially late Saturday night into Sunday. There will be an increased risk of thunderstorms heading into Sunday night as the next storm draws some instability north into the Ozarks

The storm will whip through late Sunday night into Monday morning with a round of rain and thunder. There will be a severe weather risk west of the Ozarks Sunday night, but it’s questionable whether that will extend east into our area. Limited instability will tend to minimize the severe threat, but it bears watching.

Drier weather will develop Monday and extend through Wednesday with temperatures remaining mild for late February and early March.