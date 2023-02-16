Happy Thursday! We have a completely different weather story for today. Wednesday was gorgeous for most of the Ozarks, with temperatures topping out in the 60s, and even making it to the mid-70s in Arkansas.

This morning, colder air is flowing in. Temperatures will fall Thursday morning into the low 30s, holding steady during the afternoon. The bottom line is it will be a lot colder and brisk winds will make it feel even colder. Wind chills will fall into the teens and low 20s Thursday afternoon before possibly falling into the single digits Thursday night.

By Sunday, a cold finish to the week will give way to another warming trend with highs back in the low 60s. The pattern will remain active into next week with the temperatures roller coaster showing no signs of coming to a stop.