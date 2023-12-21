Happy Thursday! And happy winter!

My mind is having a hard time believing today marks the first day of winter and that Christmas is just a few days away. I think it must be the mild December we’ve been seeing. If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, you are out of luck. My forecast is for a soggy Christmas.

Thursday, through Christmas Day, we will see waves of rain. Thursday should be mainly dry, rain will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday. Saturday should be dry, but heavier rainfall will move in Sunday into Christmas morning.

The chance of rain will pick up early Friday morning and I do think we will see a soggy Friday morning commute.

I’m not expecting a ton of rain on Friday. At this point, any rain will help. For December, we’ve only picked up 0.25″ of precipitation. The rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will help to overcome a deficit of -1.42 for the month.

Temperatures will be staying mild through the holiday.

The chance of rain will increase from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This time period will bring a bigger soaking to the area. It isn’t out of the question for a few locations (likely to the south) to see up to 3″ of rain.

Not to worry, Santa has a rainsuit at the ready.

Rain early Christmas Day will give way to drier weather later in the day with some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures on Christmas should be mild in the mid-50s, but will likely be trending colder during the afternoon.

Back-to-work weather after Christmas will feature clouds and colder temperatures.