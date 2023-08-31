5 nice days down, 3 more to go! Today will see temperatures once again in the low to mid-80s with low humidity and light east winds. Skies again will be mostly sunny today. Another great evening across the Ozarks with temperatures continuing to fall into the mid to upper 50s overnight tonight into Friday morning.

The weekend rolls around and we will hit 90 degrees on Saturday as high pressure in the west begins to shift eastward. Skies will still remain sunny and dry with low humidity on Saturday. Sunday will see some humidity return to the area and temperatures will reach the low 90s Sunday and Labor Day.

We could use some rain. Most of the area has gone at least 16 straight days without measurable rainfall. Springfield will likely see that streak extended to at least 20 days, the longest dry streak since September of 2017.

Speaking of rain, there is a chance for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms next Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will do its best to break through the brief heat dome and will likely bring temperatures back down to the 80s to end next week.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App