The heat advisory has been expanded to include a few counties to the north and east of Springfield for today and tomorrow with an excessive heat warning west of Springfield. Temperatures in the southwest will climb to near 100 degrees with feel-like temperatures between 110 to 115 degrees in some instances. In central Missouri and northern Arkansas, feel like temperatures may climb to 105 to 110 degrees today and Friday.

Rain this morning will overall come to an end by midday today.

A weak boundary dividing the heat from the cooler air (north wind on one side, south winds on the other) may create enough lift to set off a few showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. This activity should mostly be in west central, central and southeast Missouri. Southwest Missouri should stay dry today and mostly sunny.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely again tonight over the same areas that have seen recent rainfall, mostly northeast of Springfield into central Missouri. Severe weather is unlikely and the main hazard will be flooding over these areas.

Friday will continue to be hot in the southwest with the heat dome shrinking to the southwest some, but still warm into portions of central Missouri. Like today, there is a slight chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon this time in southern Missouri and maybe northern Arkansas.

The heat dome will continue to shrink to the southwest Saturday, but temperatures will still be hot in the mid-90s, especially in far southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Rain chances increase Saturday evening throughout the Ozarks. A cold front is expected to pass through Sunday afternoon and will provide another slight chance for rain and thunderstorms.

This cold front will also go a long way to knocking temperatures down to the 80s Monday and Tuesday of next week.

