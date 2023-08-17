Today will be warmer around 90 degrees this afternoon with breezy west-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting close to 20 mph. Skies should largely remain sunny this morning with increasing high cloudiness by the afternoon as a cold front arrives. The front will sneak through with no rain expected and just a slight dip in our temperatures.

Thursday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s and Friday will be slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s thanks to Thursday’s glancing cold front.

The hot weather though isn’t gone and our temperatures will climb into the 90s Saturday through Wednesday of next week as high pressure strengthens over the central United States. The heat dome is back and rain chances are not found over the next 7 days.

In addition to the heat, our humidity will also climb over the weekend into next week and we could see feel like temperatures approach 100 degrees at times.

