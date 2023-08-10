After heavy rain Wednesday morning and thunderstorms in the south Wednesday afternoon, we are catching a break from rain today and Friday. You can find a timeline of yesterday’s events here. The heavy rainfall has left the area very humid. Dense fog is a problem this morning for portions of Missouri and northern Arkansas. Give yourself extra time out the door this morning.

Temperatures today will be mild in the mid-80s. Winds will also be out of the northwest today at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight tonight will be in the upper 60s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, although we are mainly focused on the intense humidity. Air temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid-90s, however, it will feel like 100 – 105 degrees, perhaps more, given the high moisture in the air.

A round of scattered rain and thunderstorms will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. These storms may become marginally severe across west-central Missouri, but the risk is low. Rain will linger into Saturday morning before ending with skies becoming partly cloudy for the afternoon. There is just a slight chance for more scattered storms from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday itself may see spotty showers and storms through the daytime and temperatures will be mild in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances build back in going into Sunday evening through Monday morning when a round of thunderstorms is possible. The start of next week looks nice with low to mid-80s Monday and upper 80s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

