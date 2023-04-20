The popularized incoming cold front this morning is working its way through Kansas creating severe weather in the Northeast part of the state. For the Ozarks, that cold front will provide us with scattered thunderstorms beginning in Springfield around midday and impacting Central Missouri in the afternoon into the evening.

These storms will likely produce some wind and hail and may become severe. Hail sizes won’t be destructively large as in Saturday’s storms, but expect quarter-sized hail and the occasional wind gust of 60 mph. The severe weather risk ends this evening with ongoing rain and non-severe thunderstorms in Central Missouri.

Behind the cold front, our temperatures will drop off and Friday will overall be a nice day. but temperatures will be slightly chillier in the mid-60s paired with breezy northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph and times of clouds and times of sun.

Saturday will be chilly with temperatures likely staying in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. The latest data suggests we may not be as cold as earlier thought for Saturday meaning some of us may avoid a freeze Saturday night, however widespread frost and pockets of freezing are still likely so it is not advised to take that chance if you have any plants.

Looking at next week, another storm system is likely to track just to our south late Monday through Wednesday. This will still provide us with additional rain chances to begin next week as well as keep us on the chilly side the final week of April.