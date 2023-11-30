Happy Thursday!

I come bringing good news. Rain is in the forecast! It has been an extremely dry November, leaving us inches behind for the month. We will finally see a good, widespread soaking on the last day of the month.

Thursday will start with scattered showers, mainly south of I-44.

By the afternoon, the rain will become more widespread across the area. We could also see a few embedded thunderstorms. It looks like the chance of severe weather will stay well to our south.

Overall, we should pick up 1-2″ of rain. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

Looking beyond the 7-day forecast isn’t looking good for snow-lovers. We will see temperatures near the 60’s. Enjoy it while you can. We all know it won’t last forever.

Stay safe out there and have a happy Thursday!