SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A box truck was hit by a thrown scooter on James River Freeway.

According to Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a box truck traveling on James River Freeway was struck by a scooter that most likely came from the top of the Scenic overpass.

No injuries occurred.

McClure said the scooter—which was a child’s scooter—went through the truck’s windshield.

Currently, there are no suspects, but McClure believes the incident might have been intentional.