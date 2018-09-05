News

Three Teens Charged with Killing Missouri Woman in Belize

BELIZE - Three teenagers are now charged in connection to the death of a Blue Springs woman in Belize.

Sherris Stringham was found dead over the weekend after she disappeared for more than a week.

The woman, who was originally from Blue Springs, moved to Belize about a year ago to enjoy retirement.

Police were notified when the 67-year-old didn't show up to an event with friends.

Their investigation found that Stringham caught a group of teenagers breaking into her car. 

Police say the teens abandoned the car hundreds of miles away from her home and threw Stringham off a bridge.

"I think the community remembers her like she was a very loving and free-spirited and adventuresome woman," daughter Jacey Faulkner says.

To remember her passion for gardening, some of Stringham's neighbors plan to plant a tree near her home in Missouri.

